DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Numerous sources tell Eyewitness News schools in Delaware County will close for two weeks amid COVID-19 concerns. Officials announced Friday two more people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total number of cases to five.
This comes a day after Delaware County officials suggested residents “start to prepare” for more COVID-19 cases. Officials in the county said Thursday they are falling in line with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s recommendations that residents not partake in large, group activities.
Wolf ordered all schools and non-essential facilities in Montgomery County – which closely borders Delaware County – to close. Montgomery County has been the hardest hit county in the state, with a total of 17 cases of COVID-19.
There are 33 coronavirus cases in the state.
