PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two more Philadelphia residents have tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus, raising the total of COVID-19 cases to three in the city. The first Philadelphia case was announced earlier this week.
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says the cases are not severe and all are in isolation at home.
The first case is of a man in his 50s who traveled internationally to a country where the virus is prevalent. The second case, a woman in her 50s, had close contact to the first patient.
The third case, Farley said, involves a person who also traveled internationally.
There are now 33 residents across the state who have tested positive, including two more in Delaware County and a pediatric case in Monroe County, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.
In Montgomery County, there are now 17 people who tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered mass closings in the county, including all schools, gyms, community centers and entertainment venues.
Levine says more than 300 Pennsylvanians have been tested and 140 of those have tested negative. Nearly 130 tests are pending.
