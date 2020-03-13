PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Comcast Spectacor says game-day employees affected by the postponement of the NHL, NBA and National Lacrosse League due to the coronavirus outbreak will be paid. Officials say all employees scheduled to work Flyers, Sixers or Wings games will be paid through the end of March.
According to Comcast Spectacor officials, all employees worked from home Friday. Officials say full-time employees will be paid regardless if they’re able to fully operate in a home environment.
The NBA suspended its season indefinitely Wednesday after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus. The NHL followed suit on Thursday, pausing its season.
The NLL also put its season on hiatus Thursday.
MLB canceled the rest of its spring training games and delayed the start of its season by at least two weeks.
