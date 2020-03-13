PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All Philadelphia schools will now be closed for two weeks due to staffing issues over coronavirus concerns. The Philadelphia School District and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia say their schools will be closed through March 27.
Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite said Friday the closure comes as several school district employees live in Montgomery County, where Gov. Tom Wolf announced mass closings due to the COVID-19 outbreak there.
“This closure is now necessary as the neighboring counties where many of our district employees reside are asked to self-quarantine and cannot adequately staff schools,” Hite said.
All Philadelphia schools will be deep-cleaned over the two-week period. No students or staff will be allowed back at the school until its cleaned.
The archdiocese says the entire five-county Catholic school system will be closed.
“A Special Task Force has been convened to gauge the impact of COVID-19 on Catholic education and develop our ongoing response. Matters are being evaluated on a daily, if not hourly basis. This decision to adopt this course of action was not made lightly. It came only after careful, thought, planning, consideration, and prayer. We will continue to monitor the CDC recommendations as well as directives from governmental agencies and adjust policies accordingly,” the archdiocese said in a statement.
Two more presumptive positive coronavirus cases were announced in Philadelphia on Friday, bringing the total to three in the city.
