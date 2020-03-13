BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Berks County and the City of Reading are on alert. On Friday, city, county and school officials gave an update on how they are working to keep residents safe.

“I want to say to our Reading residents that now is not the time to panic and the best way that we can flatten the curve is following best practices established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Reading Mayor Eddie Moran said. “I know it can be overwhelming and scary to hear that you should stay home if you are sick. Still, we want everyone to practice healthy habits to ensure the health and safety of all of our neighbors.”

“Today we have been following the guidance of the Governor’s office, the CDC and Pa. Health systems in regard to how we should address the infiltration of COVID-19 in our schools. Currently, the Reading School District is closed as we are partaking in a deep cleaning in all of our facilities that will go through Sunday,” Reading School District Superintendent Dr. Khalid Mumin said.

So far, Berks County does not have any coronavirus cases.