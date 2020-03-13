



WESTAMPTON, N.J. (CBS) — Several South Jersey schools will be shutting down due to the coronavirus outbreak. All Burlington County schools will be closed for the next month, while Camden and Cherry Hill schools will be closed for two weeks.

Burlington County schools will be closed Monday, March 16, and will be reevaluated on April 17.

“After the Burlington County Coronavirus Taskforce further evaluated CDC guidance for Implementation of Mitigation Strategies for Communities regarding Local COVID-19 Transmission, strong actions must be taken to ensure the reduction of mass gatherings and community activities,” said Dr. Herbert Conaway, director of the Burlington County Health Department. “The goal of this temporary closure is to slow the transmission within the County. These social distancing strategies, if followed, will reduce the risk of further transmission in our community.”

The Camden City School District says its schools will close for two weeks beginning on Wednesday, March 18. Schools will be closed on Monday, but will open on Tuesday, March 17, so teachers can distribute remote learning packets to students.

Cherry Hill schools will be closed beginning on Monday and will reopen on Monday, March 30. All school-related events are canceled during the two weeks.

During a Friday press conference, Gov. Phil Murphy said the state is preparing for a “potential statewide closure” of schools.

“We had been and are now actively working with districts on extended closure plans to prepare for a potential statewide closure,” Murphy said.

Over 350 school districts have already closed in the state.

In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all schools in the state to be closed for two weeks.

There are currently 50 coronavirus cases in New Jersey.