WESTAMPTON, N.J. (CBS) — Burlington County is shutting down its schools for the next month due to the coronavirus outbreak. Schools will be closed Monday, March 16, and will be reevaluated on April 17.
“After the Burlington County Coronavirus Taskforce further evaluated CDC guidance for Implementation of Mitigation Strategies for Communities regarding Local COVID-19 Transmission, strong actions must be taken to ensure the reduction of mass gatherings and community activities,” said Dr. Herbert Conaway, director of the Burlington County Health Department. “The goal of this temporary closure is to slow the transmission within the County. These social distancing strategies, if followed, will reduce the risk of further transmission in our community.”
During a Friday press conference, Gov. Phil Murphy said the state is preparing for a “potential statewide closure” of schools.
“We had been and are now actively working with districts on extended closure plans to prepare for a potential statewide closure,” Murphy said.
Over 350 school districts have already closed in the state.
In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all schools in the state to be closed for two weeks.
There are currently 50 coronavirus cases in New Jersey.
