PENNSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Police say a Salem County woman has been arrested after allegedly locking a 27-year-old woman with disabilities in a bathroom for 11 months without running water or lights. Pennsville police announced the arrest of Lisa Bullock-DeLorenzo on Thursday.
Police say officers responded to an anonymous tip on Wednesday and discovered the victim locked in an upstairs bathroom with just a towel and a bowl of food.
Authorities say there were no windows or lights in the bathroom and the toilet was inoperable.
The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, police say.
According to police, Bullock-DeLorenzo has three adopted men — a 30-year-old, a 26-year-old and a 27-year-old victim.
The victim and the 30-year-old man were removed and placed at new locations, police say.
Bullock-DeLorenzo has been charged with endangering the welfare of a disabled person, false imprisonment, and several other charges.
