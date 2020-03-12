BREAKING:Presumed Positive Coronavirus Cases In Montgomery County Rises To 13, Pennsylvania Total Climbs To 21
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Wells Fargo Center


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Wells Fargo Center has closed for extensive cleaning to stop the potential spread of the coronavirus. The decision comes after the NBA announced they were suspending their season indefinitely when Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo on Wednesday night. The Pistons played the Jazz last Saturday.

“In light of the ongoing coronavirus situation and out of an abundance of caution, the Wells Fargo Center’s facilities are undergoing an extensive cleaning and sanitization on Thursday, March 12,” the center said in a statement. “To facilitate this, non-essential Wells Fargo Center employees are working from home today.”

The Dan + Shay country concert scheduled for Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center has been postponed. Tickets will be honored for a later date or will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Pop star Billy Eilish is scheduled to perform at the center Friday night and the show has not been canceled at this time.

The Flyers are also set to play at the Wells Fargo Center this weekend.

The NHL has not made a decision on the remainder of the season at this time.

Comments