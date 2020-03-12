



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Wells Fargo Center has postponed all events that were scheduled for this month over coronavirus concerns. The facility was closed Thursday for extensive cleaning.

The decision comes after the NBA announced they were suspending their season indefinitely when Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo on Wednesday night. The Pistons played the Jazz last Saturday.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

“In light of the ongoing coronavirus situation and out of an abundance of caution, the Wells Fargo Center’s facilities are undergoing an extensive cleaning and sanitization on Thursday, March 12,” the center said in a statement. “To facilitate this, non-essential Wells Fargo Center employees are working from home today.”

The Dan + Shay country concert scheduled for Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center has been postponed. Tickets will be honored for a later date or will be refunded at the point of purchase.

The Wells Fargo Center says events scheduled through March 31 will be rescheduled. Pop star Billie Eilish was scheduled to perform at the center Friday night.

Philadelphia Wings games scheduled at the Wells Fargo Center are postponed until further notice.

The NHL has also suspended its season.