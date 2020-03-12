BREAKING:Presumed Positive Coronavirus Cases In Montgomery County Rises To 13, Pennsylvania Total Climbs To 21
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local TV, Philadelphia News, St. Joe's University


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saint Joseph’s University is moving classes online as a precaution amid the coronavirus outbreak. School officials say the university is not closing and all offices will remain open.

Classes will be delivered virtually for the remainder of the semester beginning March 19.

Spring break has been extended through March 18 so professors can prepare to teach classes virtually.

