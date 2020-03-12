PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saint Joseph’s University is moving classes online as a precaution amid the coronavirus outbreak. School officials say the university is not closing and all offices will remain open.
Classes will be delivered virtually for the remainder of the semester beginning March 19.
— Saint Joseph’s University (@saintjosephs) March 12, 2020
Spring break has been extended through March 18 so professors can prepare to teach classes virtually.
