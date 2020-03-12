Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has announced four more presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus in Montgomery County, bringing the county’s total to 13. The statewide total climbed to 21.
As of Thursday morning, there are 19 presumptive positive cases and two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. The cases confirmed by the CDC are in Delaware and Wayne Counties.
The counties impacted to date include:
- Bucks (2)
- Delaware (1)
- Monroe (2)
- Montgomery (13)
- Northampton (1)
- Philadelphia (1)
- Wayne (1)
The World Health Organization first announced the coronavirus outbreak in late January and the Pennsylvania Department of Health has had its Emergency Operations Center set up since Feb. 1.
