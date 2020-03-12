Comments
LOWER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — All Lower Merion schools are being dismissed early Thursday after a parent of two students was exposed to a person with coronavirus. The parent has children who go to Welsh Valley Middle School and Penn Valley Elementary School
Schools will also be closed Friday.
Dismissals will go as followed:
- Elementary schools will dismiss at 12:25 p.m., as scheduled
- High Schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m.
- Middle Schools will dismiss at 1:35 p.m.
- All indoor and outdoor after-school activities are canceled.
The family has been placed under quarantine.
You must log in to post a comment.