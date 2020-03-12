BREAKING:Lower Merion Schools Dismissing Early After Parent Of 2 Students Exposed To Person With Coronavirus
By CBS3 Staff
LOWER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — All Lower Merion schools are being dismissed early Thursday after a parent of two students was exposed to a person with coronavirus. The parent has children who go to Welsh Valley Middle School and Penn Valley Elementary School

Schools will also be closed Friday.

Dismissals will go as followed:

  • Elementary schools will dismiss at 12:25 p.m., as scheduled
  • High Schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m.
  • Middle Schools will dismiss at 1:35 p.m.
  • All indoor and outdoor after-school activities are canceled.

The family has been placed under quarantine.

