



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia says an employee is currently under self-quarantine after coming into contact with a person who has the coronavirus. The district says the employee did report their interaction and is self-quarantined for 14 days.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the space in which the employee works is undergoing a deep cleaning and we will continue to implement our enhanced cleaning process focusing on high-touch areas such as door knobs, desks and stairwells in all District schools,” the school district said in a statement.

The school district says it is working closely with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The most important thing we can all continue to do is practice preventive hygiene practices, such as regular hand washing, using your elbow or a tissue when sneezing or coughing and staying home if you are sick. Additionally, we encourage everyone to know the specific symptoms of coronavirus – a fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. While we understand growing concerns around this matter, we ask staff, students and families to rely on facts, refraining from sharing misinformation that may cause confusion and exacerbate fears,” the district said in a statement.

