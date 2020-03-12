



PITMAN, N.J. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases are adding up in New Jersey. On Thursday, health officials announced six new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 29 in the Garden State.

There are not only concerns about the spread of coronavirus but also about what will close next. That’s fueling many people to go to stores and clear out shelves.

“Seems to be picking up on water, toilet paper and other supplies,” Bob Newton, with Paulsboro Save-A-Lot, said.

Independent grocers Bob and Laura Newton tried to get an early jump on stocking water and cleaning supplies but they’re up against anxious shoppers all trying to get what they can while they can.

“It’s getting hit so badly now your suppliers and your warehouses can’t keep up with the demand,” Bob Newton said.

The scene is a lot more concerning at the Walmart in Williamstown and the Target in Mantua, where there have been runs on medicine, especially children’s ibuprofen and acetaminophen, which are extremely important for fighting fevers.

The governor’s office is now asking people to voluntarily suspend all gatherings of more than 250 people.

“Our full efforts must be put to aggressively mitigating the potential for exposure and further spread, and social distancing is an important part of this strategy,” New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver said.

While closures may slow the spread of COVID-19, they also fuel habits of people stocking up at stores.

And in the case of medicine, that could cause new health concerns.

“Well hopefully, people who don’t need it don’t end up taking it and leave it for the people that actually do need it,” said John Sobieski, with Pitman Pharmacy.

If your child has a fever and you can’t find over-the-counter medicine, call your doctor, who can call in a prescription for a low dosage of ibuprofen and acetaminophen.