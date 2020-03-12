



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia announced Thursday night that 63 city schools will be closed on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic. School district officials say a staffing shortage is behind Friday’s closing.

Officials say 15% or more of the staff at the 63 schools closing Friday live in Montgomery County. According to the school district, 2,100 (11%) of its 18,000 employees live in Montgomery County.

The school district says the staffing impact at the schools makes it unlikely to allow the schools to fully operate effectively.

“Since the onset of the coronavirus situation in the Philadelphia area, it has been the goal of our School District to safely keep our doors open as long as possible,” Superintendent William Hite said in a statement. “The Philadelphia communities we serve rely on us for the many public school services we provide, including breakfast and lunch meals, shelter and health services. Unfortunately, the current set of circumstances make it difficult for us to keep all of our schools open.”

Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday afternoon ordered mass closings in Montgomery County in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the county. The closure affects all schools, gyms, community centers and entertainment venues.

Philadelphia officials prohibited public gatherings involving more than 1,000 people for the next 30 days on Thursday.

The list of 63 schools is as follows:

AMY AT JAMES MARTIN

AMY NORTHWEST

BALDI MIDDLE SCHOOL

BARTON, CLARA SCHOOL

BUILDING 21

CAYUGA SCHOOL

CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL

COMLY SCHOOL

JAY COOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

DAY, ANNA B. SCHOOL

DOBBINS, MURRELL HIGH SCHOOL

DOBSON, JAMES SCHOOL

DUCKREY, TANNER SCHOOL

EDMONDS, FRANKLIN S. SCHOOL

ELLWOOD SCHOOL

EMLEN, ELEANOR C. SCHOOL

ENGINEERING & SCIENCE HIGH SCH

FELS, SAMUEL HIGH SCHOOL

FELTONVILLE ARTS & SCIENCES

FELTONVILLE INTERMEDIATE

FINLETTER, THOMAS K. SCHOOL

FITLER ACADEMICS PLUS

FRANK, ANNE SCHOOL

FRANKLIN, BENJAMIN ELEM SCHOOL

GIRLS, PHILA HIGH SCHOOL FOR

GREENBERG, JOSEPH SCHOOL

HENRY, CHARLES W. SCHOOL

HOPKINSON SCHOOL

HOUSTON, HENRY H. SCHOOL

HOWE, JULIA WARD SCHOOL

JENKS ACADEMY ARTS & SCIENCES

JUNIATA PARK ACADEMY

KENDERTON ELEMENTARY

KING, MARTIN LUTHER HIGH SCH.

LANKENAU HIGH SCHOOL

LINGELBACH, ANNA L. SCHOOL

LOESCHE, WILLIAM H. SCHOOL

LOGAN, JAMES SCHOOL

MASTBAUM, JULES E. HIGH SCHOOL

MCCLOSKEY, JOHN F. SCHOOL

MOFFET, JOHN SCHOOL

MOORE, J. HAMPTON SCHOOL

NORTHEAST HIGH SCHOOL

OLNEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PARKWAY-NORTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL

PENNELL, JOSEPH ELEMENTARY

PENNYPACK HOUSE SCHOOL

PENNYPACKER, SAMUEL SCHOOL

PHILADELPHIA MILITARY ACADEMY

POTTER-THOMAS SCHOOL

RANDOLPH TECHNICAL HIGH SCHOOL

RHAWNHURST SCHOOL

RICHMOND SCHOOL

ROWEN, WILLIAM SCHOOL

ROXBOROUGH HIGH SCHOOL

SAUL, WALTER B. HIGH SCHOOL

SHAWMONT SCHOOL

SOLIS-COHEN, SOLOMON SCHOOL

VAUX BIG PICTURE HIGH SCHOOL

WAGNER, GEN. LOUIS MIDDLE SCH.

WASHINGTON, GROVER JR. MIDDLE

WEST PHILADELPHIA HIGH SCHOOL

WILSON, WOODROW MIDDLE SCHOOL