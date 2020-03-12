CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — St. Patrick’s Day at McGillin’s Olde Ale House will be a little different because of the coronavirus outbreak. McGillin’s will only allow one person inside per seat on Saturday.

Once they are at capacity, McGillin’s will institute a one-in, one-out policy.

They have also canceled the entertainment to deter dancing and reduce the amount of contact between guests.

