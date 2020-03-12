Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — St. Patrick’s Day at McGillin’s Olde Ale House will be a little different because of the coronavirus outbreak. McGillin’s will only allow one person inside per seat on Saturday.
Once they are at capacity, McGillin’s will institute a one-in, one-out policy.
What You Need To Know: Latest Coronavirus Information From Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware Health Departments
They have also canceled the entertainment to deter dancing and reduce the amount of contact between guests.
You must log in to post a comment.