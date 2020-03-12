PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia city officials are prohibiting public gatherings involving more than 1,000 people for the next 30 days over coronavirus fears. Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley made the announcement during a press conference on Thursday.
“Effective today, we are prohibiting public gatherings involving more than 1,000 people in the city of Philadelphia for the next 30 days,” Farley said.
What You Need To Know: Latest Coronavirus Information From Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware Health Departments
While there is only one confirmed case in the city, Farley said the testing availability and the turnaround time for those under investigation for COVID-19 have been limited. No results were reported to city officials today or yesterday.
“We expect and must prepare for additional cases of COVID-19 infection here in the city of Philadelphia. More people will get sick and we have to expect there will be deaths as a result of this,” Farley said.
Farley added that Philadelphia schools will currently stay open.
The Wells Fargo Center says it has postponed events at the facility for the rest of the month.
The NBA and NHL have suspended its seasons and MLB has delayed Opening Day by two weeks.
