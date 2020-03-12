PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Orchestra said it will perform Thursday’s scheduled concert to an empty Verizon Hall, but have it broadcast live online. The orchestra said Thursday that it is offering the concert as a way to share music during a wave of event cancellations in the Philadelphia region as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grows.
The orchestra’s radio partner, WRTI-FM, will broadcast the performance on Friday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
Coronavirus In Philadelphia: City Officials Prohibiting Public Gatherings Involving More Than 1,000 People For Next 30 Days
Otherwise, the orchestra has canceled all rehearsals, performances and events through March 23, including performances at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts and the Academy of Music.
(©Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
You must log in to post a comment.