TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officials are recommending cancelling all public gatherings of more than 250 people in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday the recommendation includes concerts, sporting events and parades.
Murphy says the recommendation comes with guidance from the state’s health commissioner.
“These measures are being taken as part of our coordinated response to the continued outbreak and to aggressively mitigate the spread of the virus,” Murphy said. “Our frontline efforts right now must be to aggressively mitigate the potential for exposure and further spread.
What You Need To Know: Latest Coronavirus Information From Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware Health Departments
“We are taking this step because social distancing works. It is our best chance to ‘flatten the curve’ and mitigate the chance of rapid spread, so we can respond to this public health emergency in an even more focused manner.”
New Jersey's newest #COVID19 cases on Thursday = 6 bringing total to 29. No new fatalities. New cases announced today are
2 Bergen County
1 Essex County
1 Morris County
1 Somerset County
1 Monmouth County
— Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) March 12, 2020
Officials say there are 29 presumptive positive cases in New Jersey.
You must log in to post a comment.