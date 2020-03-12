Comments
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – One person and three firefighters were injured after a house fire in New Castle County. The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Castle Hill Drive.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – One person and three firefighters were injured after a house fire in New Castle County. The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Castle Hill Drive.
The fire was placed under control in less than half an hour.
The civilian was taken to Christiana Hospital and the three firefighters were treated for minor injuries, including burns.
There’s no word on the cause of the fire.
You must log in to post a comment.