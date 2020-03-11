YEADON, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy has been rushed to the hospital after he was shot during an attempted carjacking in Delaware County. According to officials, the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 1300 block of Alfred Avenue.
BREAKING: An off duty Sheriff’s Deputy is in stable condition in the hospital, after he was shot on the 1300 block of Alfred Avenue in Yeadon. Live update on @CBSPhilly at 11 p.m. pic.twitter.com/mE6UdB05jV
— Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) March 11, 2020
The 35-year-old sheriff’s deputy was found by officers suffering from a gunshot wound.
Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital. He is currently listed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
There is no word on what led to the shooting.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.