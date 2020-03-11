



YEADON, Pa. (CBS) — The Philadelphia sheriff is denouncing gun violence after one of her off-duty officers was shot in an attempted burglary in Delaware County. That officer is recovering and now investigators are searching for the suspects.

Surveillance video shows a white Chevy Traverse that police believe could be involved in the case.

On Tuesday night, Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy Kevin Austin had just parked his car outside his Yeadon apartment and was walking with his girlfriend when two men approached and tried to rob him.

“He put his phone down and said he didn’t have anything,” Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal said.

One of the suspects shot him when he tried to running away. Bilal says he fell and dislocated his shoulder.

“The whole sheriff’s department is shaken by one of our officers being shot just by doing his everyday thing. Gun violence is real and in all parts of this country, we need to deal with this,” Bilal said.

One neighbor who has two young children is now on edge.

“Anything could’ve happened. Bullets don’t have a name,” neighbor Kiara Williams said.

The 35-year-old victim has been with the sheriff’s office for about three years.

While his colleagues breathe a sigh of relief that he’s OK, the random shooting and attempted robbery left his neighbors on edge.

“I’m going to be nervous with my two kids coming out here. I thought that moving from Philly to Delaware County would’ve been better but now it doesn’t seem so much better,” Williams said.

Police say the shooter and second suspect walked away without taking the victim’s phone.

They’re described as two black men, one 5-foot-8, the other is 6 feet tall with a medium build.

If you have any information that can help the case, you’re urged to call Yeadon police.