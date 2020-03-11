PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying the gunman in a double shooting in Germantown. Surveillance video shows the suspect pointing a gun as he approaches two men on the 5200 block of Pulaski Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say a 29-year-old man was shot one time in the head. He was rushed to the hospital and at last check, he was listed in critical condition.
The second victim, a 44-year-old man, suffered gunshot wounds to both ankles.
The suspect fled the scene and was last seen on Queen Lane heading towards Newhall Street.
The suspect is described as an African American man in his 20s, thin build, wearing a black or blue hooded coat, blue pants, white sneakers and armed with a semiautomatic .40 caliber firearm.
If you recognize this suspect contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353.
