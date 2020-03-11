CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying the gunman in a double shooting in Germantown. Surveillance video shows the suspect pointing a gun as he approaches two men on the 5200 block of Pulaski Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say a 29-year-old man was shot one time in the head. He was rushed to the hospital and at last check, he was listed in critical condition.

Credit: Philadelphia Police

The second victim, a 44-year-old man, suffered gunshot wounds to both ankles.

The suspect fled the scene and was last seen on Queen Lane heading towards Newhall Street.

Credit: Philadelphia police

The suspect is described as an African American man in his 20s, thin build, wearing a black or blue hooded coat, blue pants, white sneakers and armed with a semiautomatic .40 caliber firearm.

If you recognize this suspect contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353.

