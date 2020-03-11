



YEADON, Pa. (CBS) — Police are looking for two men they say shot an off-duty Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy during an attempted robbery in Delaware County. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 1300 block of Alfred Avenue in Yeadon.

Surveillance video shows as the 35-year-old sheriff’s deputy pulls into his driveway in a white Chevrolet Traverse. Detectives believe a vehicle that is seen driving by shortly after may be involved in this case.

They say at some point after the victim parks, two men walk up to the driveway. Police say they accost the off-duty deputy and his girlfriend – and demand the victim’s property. The off-duty deputy puts down his cell phone and says he has nothing else.

Police say he then turns to run away.

“He turns and flees. And this coward then shoots at him twice, hits him on the buttocks and then flees on foot with the second male,” Yeadon Police Department Chief Anthony Paparo said. “God was looking out for him. At the end of the day this coward, you know, didn’t hit his mark. Thank God it wasn’t a homicide.”

The sheriff’s deputy was found by officers suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Presbyterian Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

His girlfriend was not injured.

Police say the suspects fled the scene empty-handed.

“It’s heart-wrenching. Gun violence is real,” Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Rochelle Bilal said.

The sheriff’s deputy has been with the office for just about three years. He has not been identified at this time.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.