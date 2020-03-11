



WILMINGTON MANOR, Del. (CBS) – A man who was pulled from a house fire overnight in New Castle County, Delaware has died. Flames broke out around midnight Wednesday on Paul Road in the Chelsea Estates neighborhood in Wilmington Manor.

When firefighters arrived on scene, flames were engulfing the two-story home.

“It got out of control really quickly. It started out with one of our houses and then it went to the next one, where I was staying at,” eyewitness Margaret Castaneda said. “It was just very horrible to see that somebody that I grew up knowing was in that house and they were stuck in there. Their family was screaming horridly and it was just a disaster.”

Three adults and one child were inside the home at the time. Three of them got out on their own.

Firefighters rescued the fourth victim and rushed him to Christiana Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A firefighter had minor burns on his leg and is in good condition.

Fire officials say both homes on each side of the burning house sustained exposure damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.