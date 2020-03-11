BREAKING:Eight New Coronavirus Cases Reported In New Jersey, Boosts State Total To 23
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was critically wounded after he was shot multiple times in broad daylight on Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of North Dover Street, just before 12:30 p.m.

Police say the 25-year-old man was shot multiple times.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

