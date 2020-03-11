Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was critically wounded after he was shot multiple times in broad daylight on Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of North Dover Street, just before 12:30 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was critically wounded after he was shot multiple times in broad daylight on Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of North Dover Street, just before 12:30 p.m.
Police say the 25-year-old man was shot multiple times.
He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a full list of gun violence resources, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.