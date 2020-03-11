Comments
WILMINGTON MANOR, Del. (CBS) -Firefighters rescued a man from a burning home in New Castle County, Delaware. The fire broke out around midnight Wednesday on Paul Road in the Chelsea Estates neighborhood in Wilmington Manor.
Officials say four people were inside of the home at the time. Three of them managed to get out on their own.
Firefighters rescued the fourth victim and rushed him to the hospital.
His condition is unknown.
A firefighter had minor burns to his leg.
No word o what caused the fire.
