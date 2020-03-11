



CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Family and friends of two teenagers shot and killed in Chester are speaking out. It happened at a place where children should feel safe — a basketball court.

Meanwhile, Chester police, officials and even the school district are all quiet about the ongoing investigation.

Edward Harmon was a basketball-loving Chester High School student. He was 15.

Tayvonne Avery was also 15. Both he and Edward were shot and killed Tuesday afternoon.

“My girlfriend called and said that our children had been shot, so I just got down the street,” Tayvonne’s mother, Jenice Bailey, said.

Tayvonne’s mom said the horror of the moment became all too real as she waited for information.

“It’s the worst day, standing there waiting for confirmation if it’s your kid or not. It’s a terrible feeling,” Bailey said.

Two other teens were also shot in a case that police and Delaware County prosecutors have yet to take questions on.

Police swarmed the area of 200 Broomall Street in a crime scene that quickly expanded for blocks.

Edward’s grandmother was proud of the young man he had become.

“He made a difference here in the community, they loved Edward,” Lisa Brooks said. “He played ball, they came to the games. He stood out as a fun kid, he wasn’t street, he was just about sports, school, girls. He was a lady’s man.”

Edward played varsity basketball for Chester High School. Tayvonne was on the junior varsity team. Both are expected to be honored and remembered Wednesday night when Chester faces Cardinal O’Hara.