



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local grocery chain is limiting the number of cleaning supplies and over the counter medicines customers can buy due to shortages. ShopRite says they have started to experience a shortage of supplies that are in high demand as fear of contracting the coronavirus continue to rise.

The grocery store is placing a purchase limit on the items that are in high demand.

“You may have noticed that we are starting to experience short supplies on products that are in high demand during this time,” ShopRite said in a letter to customers. “As a result, we’ve placed purchase limits on items such as disinfectant cleaners and wipes, bar and liquid soaps, water, cough/cold over the counter medicines and other key categories. We’re working with our suppliers to keep these items on the shelf for you and we appreciate your cooperation in limiting your purchases to four so that everyone can get the products they need.”

ShopRite says they are monitoring the developments related to COVID-19 and the safety of its associates and customers is the highest priority.

ShopRite added their food contact surfaces are cleaned and sanitized regularly.