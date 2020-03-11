PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers are asking fans who are feeling sick not to attend games at the Wells Fargo Center over coronavirus fears. This comes as Philadelphia city officials asked residents to avoid public gatherings with more than 5,000 people.
The Sixers are asking fans not to attend games if they are of the following categories:
- Guests who are feeling sick, regardless of their symptoms
- Guests who have traveled to, or been in close contact with someone who has traveled to, one of the high risk areas as outlined by the CDC in the past 14 days, even if asymptomatic
- Guests who have been in contact with an individual diagnosed with COVID-19 within the past 14 days, even if asymptomatic
- Guests who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, even if asymptomatic
- Guests with underlying health conditions, in particular respiratory or cardiac issues
The city announced its first presumptive positive coronavirus case on Tuesday.
On the other side of the coast, the Golden State Warriors said they will play Thursday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Chase Center without fans due to mounting concerns.
The Sixers face the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.
Fans with questions or concerns can call 215-339-7600.
