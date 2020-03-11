



MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials say a Lower Providence Township employee has tested presumed positive for the coronavirus . The patient has started a self-isolation period.

The Montgomery County Office of Public Health says it is working to determine who this patient came into contact with while infected.

There are currently nine presumed COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County, and 15 total in the state of Pennsylvania.

Bucks County is also dealing with its first two COVID-19 cases.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”

The World Health Organization first announced the coronavirus outbreak in late January and the Pennsylvania Department of Health has had its Emergency Operations Center set up since Feb. 1.