



MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced on Wednesday three more presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in the state, bringing the total to nine in Montgomery County and 15 in the state. The health department also says two of those COVID-19 cases have been confirmed positive by the CDC.

The additional presumed positive cases include two residents from Bucks County and one from Montgomery County. Health officials say all three cases are adults and are in isolation at home.

#COVID19 Update: PA has 13 presumptive positive + 2 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Total cases = 15

Counties impacted to date:

✔️ Bucks (2)

✔️ Delaware (1)

✔️ Monroe (1)

✔️ Montgomery (9)

✔️ Philadelphia (1)

✔️ Wayne (1) Latest info: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 11, 2020

The cases confirmed by the CDC are in Delaware and Wayne Counties.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”

The World Health Organization first announced the coronavirus outbreak in late January and the Pennsylvania Department of Health has had its Emergency Operations Center set up since Feb. 1.