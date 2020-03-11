



STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) — Penn State University is moving all of its classes online beginning on Monday due to coronavirus concerns. The university announced Wednesday classes will be taught remotely beginning Monday, March 16, through April 3 with a tentative plan to resume in-person classes on April 6.

University officials are discouraging all students from returning to campus following the three-week period. Penn State is currently on spring break.

Penn State says there are no known coronavirus cases at Univerisity Park or at its campuses.

“The best mechanism for prevention based on advice from experts is social distancing, and unfortunately that is very difficult in a university setting,” Penn State President Eric Barron said in a statement. “We fully understand these changes will cause disruptions in your day-to-day lives; Penn State’s decision was made out of an abundance of caution and with your health and the well-being of our entire community in mind, and as Pennsylvania is currently under a state of emergency.”

Residence halls and campus dining facilities will not be open during the remote learning period.

The university will remain open for faculty and staff, officials say.

All on-campus events will be postponed until April 6 at the earliest.

Penn State joins Villanova University and West Chester University in moving its classes online.

