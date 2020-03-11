PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University is moving to online courses as the coronavirus spreads across the region. Temple will begin online courses on Monday, March 16, through the end of the semester.
The last day of in-person instruction will be this Friday.
COVID-19 update: Temple University classes move to online and alternative learning methods for remainder of semester: https://t.co/s9m5xz1Jx6
— Temple University (@TempleUniv) March 12, 2020
Students are advised to vacate Temple housing as soon as possible but no later than Saturday, March 21, by 5 p.m. Students who live off campus are encouraged to return home for the remainder of the spring semester.
Many other local colleges and universities have altered their plans. Click here for the latest information.
There is currently one confirmed case of coronavirus in Philadelphia.
