PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An elementary school in North Philadelphia will be closed for two days amid coronavirus concerns. Mastery Charter Schools announced Wednesday Clymer Elementary School, located on the 1200 block of West Rush Street, will be closed Thursday and Friday for precautionary reasons.
School officials say the decision was made after a student at the school displayed flu-like symptoms.
According to Mastery, members of the student’s extended family recently traveled to a country where there have been a high number of coronavirus cases.
What You Need To Know: Latest Coronavirus Information From Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware Health Departments
No student, staff member or anyone associated with Mastery has tested positive for coronavirus, officials say.
Clymer Elementary School will undergo a deep cleaning on Thursday and Friday. It’s scheduled to reopen on Monday at normal hours.
All other Mastery schools will remain open.
You must log in to post a comment.