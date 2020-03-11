CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — It’s showtime at Camden Catholic High School in Cherry Hill and this year students are performing “Mary Poppins.” The school’s 2020 spring musical is heading into its final weekend.
Show Director Angela Leone is impressed by the students’ dedication.
“There’s about 100 kids who have been working since December to get this all together,” Leone said. “The cast has rehearsed five, six times a day. The crew has been here on weekends building the set, hair, make-up, learning to do these period hairstyles. Band has been learning the score since December. It has been two and a half months of hard work. It’s hard to get high school kids dedicated to anything but this is impressive.”
You can see “Mary Poppins” at Camden Catholic this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets cost $12.
