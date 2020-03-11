PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons will miss another three weeks to rehab his lower back injury, the Sixers announced Wednesday. Simmons suffered a lower back nerve impingement Feb. 22 in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Sixers says Simmons is receiving treatment and gradually increasing his activity through strength and conditioning.
3 weeks from today puts us at April 1st for another Simmons update. Only 7 regular season games left at that point.
— Dan Koob (@DanKoob) March 11, 2020
He is expected to be re-evaluated in three weeks.
Three weeks from Wednesday is April 1 for another update — which would leave seven games left in the regular season.
Simmons will speak with the media Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. prior to the Sixers’ game against the Detroit Pistons at the Wells Fargo Center.
