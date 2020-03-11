CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:ben simmons, Local TV, Philadelphia News, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons will miss another three weeks to rehab his lower back injury, the Sixers announced Wednesday. Simmons suffered a lower back nerve impingement Feb. 22 in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Sixers says Simmons is receiving treatment and gradually increasing his activity through strength and conditioning.

He is expected to be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Three weeks from Wednesday is April 1 for another update — which would leave seven games left in the regular season.

Simmons will speak with the media Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. prior to the Sixers’ game against the Detroit Pistons at the Wells Fargo Center.

Comments