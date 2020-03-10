Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A special guest stopped by the CBS3 studios Tuesday morning ahead of a big night. The Flyers are looking for their 10th straight win and a spot at the top of the division.
They take on the Boston Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center tonight in one of their most important games in years.
We’ll see if they can turn their nine-game streak into double digits.
To do that, they’ll have to take care of the best team in the NHL.
Watch the video above for Pat Gallen’s Q&A with Gritty.
You must log in to post a comment.