FLOURTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Two doctors have been charged with operating a pill mill in Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Okolo and Mahanad Fallouh operated Carriage House Medical Group in Flourtown.
They are accused of writing illegal prescriptions for 85,000 tablets of oxycodone. The pills have a street value of $2 million.
“These criminals actively contributed to a crisis that has ravaged all corners of our commonwealth and that claims the lives of 12 Pennsylvanians each and every day,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.
Prosecutors have also charged two other people connected to the doctors.
