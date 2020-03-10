CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police say two 15-year-old boys were killed in a quadruple shooting in Chester Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2:05 p.m. on the 200 block of Broomall Street.

Police responded to the scene for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found two victims lying on the ground.

Police say 15-year-old Edward Harmon sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim, who is also a juvenile, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He is currently in serious condition at a nearby hospital.

While on location, police located a third victim on the 1200 block of Mary Street.

Police say 15-year-old Tayvonne Avery was shot numerous times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

While at the scene, police received word of a walk-in gunshot victim at Crozer Chester Medical Center. The victim, another juvenile, was shot once in the torso. Police say he is in good condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Detective Benjamin Thomas (City of Chester Detective) at 610-447-8426 or Detective Timothy Deery (Delaware County Detective) at 610-891-8030.