



FLOURTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile paid a visit to our area Tuesday. CBS3’s Vittoria Woodill caught up with the woman behind the wheel.

Buckle your “meatbelts” everyone, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in town! And if you’re in Montgomery County you just may get your chance to catch a glimpse.

How could you not smile after seeing the 60-hot-dog-long dog and beloved buns?

And it’s because of professional hotdogger and Flourtown local Cameron Callanan, that the Wienermobile is here. She got to take her work car home for a few days and is visiting her neighborhood!

“It reminds them of their childhood. It’s been around since 1936 so I think almost every generation has had some form of Wienermobile,” Callanan said.

For a full year, Callanan has been traveling the country, racking up miles and miles of smiles!

While she doesn’t give out hot dogs, they do have something special that never gets old — a wiener whistle.

Watch the full video for more on the Weinermobile.