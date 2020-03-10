Man Shot While Driving In West Mount Airy

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The search is on for a shooter who opened fire on a man driving in Philadelphia. The victim’s car was riddled with bullets in West Mount Airy overnight.
Police say the 25-year-old was driving along the 200 block of Upsal Street when someone in another vehicle opened fire, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
More than a dozen shots were fired and the victim was shot twice – in his arm and leg.
He’s in stable condition.
Police are now checking surveillance video to gather more evidence.
You must log in to post a comment.