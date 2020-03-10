PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia Tuesday night as six states hold primary races. Biden came to Philadelphia Tuesday night after canceling an election night rally in Ohio.

Biden has won the key state of Michigan, CNN projects, dealing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders a major blow as he aimed to make a comeback in the Great Lakes State.

A Biden win in Michigan, a key Midwestern swing state that paved President Donald Trump’s route to the White House, is a serious shot to Sanders’ hopes of staging a comeback in the Democratic nominating race after his rival’s stunning turnaround over the last two weeks.

Biden had a lead of 77,000 votes in the state with 44% of the votes counted and looked set to extend a hot streak that saw him rescue his White House hopes in the South Carolina primary and then storm through Super Tuesday contests last week to seize the lead in the race.

Earlier Tuesday, the former vice president stacked up two more wins in Mississippi — where his strength among African American voters paved the way to victory — and the Midwestern battleground of Missouri, CNN projects. Biden’s victory confirmed his strength among African American voters in Southern states and gives him bragging rights in a heartland tussle, an advantage he hopes to drive home to further extend his delegate lead.

Primaries in Idaho and Washington state and caucuses in North Dakota are taking place against the increasingly grim backdrop of the worsening coronavirus crisis. Both Biden and Sanders canceled planned election night rallies in another key state, Ohio, that goes to the polls next week. The former vice president plans instead to give an address without an audience at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center.

Officials in Super Tuesday II states were disinfecting polling booths in an effort to prevent further infections from the novel coronavirus. Luckily, the primary in Washington state, one of the worst hit regions, mostly involves mail-in ballots.

Biden’s stunning comeback after the South Carolina primary and the first Super Tuesday races last week suddenly reversed the Vermont senator’s momentum. Biden, rather than Sanders, went into the night with a lead of 77 delegates, though California — a state where the democratic socialist leads — still has 22% of its vote outstanding.

Sanders needs good results Tuesday across the board since delegate-rich states favorable to Biden loom in the coming weeks. A poor performance by Sanders could allow his rival to stretch a delegate lead that might make it hard for him to catch up given the Democratic proportional system.

