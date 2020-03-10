



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the number of coronavirus cases growing, there’s a big emphasis on containment and efforts to stop the spread of this virus. Stopping the spread of COVID-19 means keeping sick or potentially sick people away from other people.

We are hearing a lot about quarantine and isolation, as more people are potentially being exposed to people who’ve been diagnosed.

With most of those cases, people are told to stay home for two weeks.

“Isolation and quarantine help protect the public from exposure to people who might have any contagious illness,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Dr. Levine says isolation would be for people who are diagnosed or sick with COVID-19.

“Quarantine is a little different. Quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who have been exposed to a contagious illness such as COVID-19 to see if they become sick, so you can see the difference,” Dr. Levine said. “If someone is in quarantine, they may not be sick and they may not become sick.”

Self-quarantine at home means you should have a room designated for your exclusive use, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

You can still live with your family during self-quarantine, although the CDC recommends you stay in your own bed, use a separate bathroom and wear a face mask when around others.

You should have no visitors, and keep three to six feet away from others.

COVID-19 is spread by person to person contact, but the virus is also believed to be able to survive for some time on surfaces. So anything you cough on or touch could become contaminated.

Regular cleaning is advised along with frequent handwashing and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Isolation is usually voluntary, but in an emergency, health officials have the authority to legally isolate people who are sick.

The two-week time frame covers the incubation period which is about from days from when a person is exposed to when they show symptoms.

