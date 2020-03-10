



WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — West Chester University announced Tuesday that it has decided to move to remote learning for the rest of the spring semester due to coronavirus concerns. In a statement, the university said that it does not have any confirmed cases of the virus.

“Out of an abundance of concern for the continued good health of our community, the University has made the decision to move to alternate modes of instruction for the remainder of the spring semester. To expedite, faculty will use the next two weeks to prepare their courses for remote delivery and remote advising and registering for the summer and fall terms. As such, in-person, face-to-face instruction will not occur on campus and these courses will resume by alternate means on March 30,” President Christopher Fiorentino said in a statement.

The university also said that resident halls and south campus apartments will not be open.

Day-to-day administrative operation of the university will continue, and university staff will report to work as usual.

