



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the spread of COVID-19, health care facilities are braced for an increase of patients and people fearful they might have it, or even some who are sick with the virus. The urgent care we checked in with on Tuesday, just sent a letter to its patients outlining the steps it’s taking to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

The vybe urgent care Center City is one of 11 in the region geared up to see patients either with COVID-19 or concerned they might have it.

“We are very much on top of it, aware of it that our facilities are ready for them if they come in. We’re taking the necessary precautions not only for patients who may have COVID-19 but also for the other patients who might be there and be concerned about exposure,” vybe urgent care’s medical director Dr. Geoff Winkley said.

He says it’s best if people call first, but when patients who are concerned about COVID-19 show up, immediate special precautions are taken to protect staff and other patients.

“Get them back into the isolation room as quickly as possible, directly to the isolation room,” Dr. Winkley said.

The medical staff is equipped with personal protective equipment, but like many places around the country, these supplies are limited.

“One of the biggest challenges for health care institutions, not just ours, is the limited availability of the personal protective equipment, specifically the N95 mask,” Dr. Winkley said.

All of the patients who’ve been treated here since the outbreak have turned out not to have COVID-19.

“We’re getting geared up now and taking this seriously, but I hope everybody will pitch in and do their part,” said Dr. Winkley.

Doctors are hoping the community comes together to protect each other by staying home if they’re sick and staying calm.

Most cases of COVID-19 are mild.

