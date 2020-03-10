PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rutgers University announced Tuesday that beginning Thursday, all classes have been canceled through the end of spring break due to coronavirus concerns. Classes will then be held remotely from Monday, March 23 through at least Friday, April 3, for the university’s Camden, Newark and New Brunswick campuses.
Important Update on University Operating Status Regarding COVID-19
Rutgers will cancel classes Thursday, March 12, through the end of spring break, Sunday, March 22. Beginning on Monday, March 23, all course instruction will be delivered remotely. pic.twitter.com/ck3Fj6y2nH
— Rutgers University (@RutgersU) March 10, 2020
Rutgers University President Robert Barchi says there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving the Rutgers community but the school has “an imperative to do what we can to slow the spread of this serious virus and protect those who are most vulnerable.”
The university “strongly recommends” students leave campus as soon as possible and remain off campus through April 3.
On Tuesday, New Jersey health officials announced the state’s first coronavirus-related death and two presumptive positive cases in Burlington County.
Earlier in the day, West Chester University made a similar decision to move to remote learning for the rest of the spring semester due to coronavirus concerns.
