RIVER VALE, N.J. (CBS) –In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, there’s a safety alert tonight from the River Vale Police Department in Bergen County. Officers have seized bottles of so-called “spray sanitizer” from a 7-Eleven in River Vale.
Police say they went to the store after pictures were posted on social media of a boy who suffered burns to his arm and leg after using the product.
“While further investigation is underway, our first priority is to make the public aware that they should not use this item if they purchased it at the River Vale 7-Eleven. As far as we know, this issue is limited to the River Vale store at this time,” Lieutenant John DeVoe said.
The River Vale Police Department has sent out an alert statewide about these bottles.
Anyone who purchased this item from the River Vale 7-Eleven is asked to contact the River Vale Police Department at 201-664-1111.
