TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officials announced the first coronavirus death in the state. A 69-year-old man from Bergen County died from COVID-19 on Tuesday morning at Hackensack University Medical Center.
BREAKING NEWS First #COVID19 related death in New Jersey pic.twitter.com/gdcxbNj5jV
— Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) March 10, 2020
The man who was hospitalized on March 6 had preexisting health conditions and his condition started to deteriorate on Monday evening. Officials say he had no travel history outside of the United States, but did travel back and forth to New York.
What You Need To Know: Latest Coronavirus Information From Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware Health Departments
“We are sad to report the first death in a case of COVID-19 in New Jersey. Our prayers are with the family during this difficult time. We remain vigilant to doing all we can — across all levels of government — to protect the people of New Jersey,” Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver said in a joint statement.
There are now 15 presumptive positive cases in the state, including two in Burlington County.
On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.